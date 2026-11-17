A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The president’s remarks come as Cairo targets dozens of organizations and individuals associated with Islamist institutions.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s declaration on Monday that “Egypt has clamped down very hard on the Muslim Brotherhood at my request” leaves open the possibility that America could designate the entire Brotherhood a terrorist organization.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump’s declaration on Monday that “Egypt has clamped down very hard on the Muslim Brotherhood at my request” leaves open the possibility that America could designate the entire Brotherhood a terrorist organization.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime