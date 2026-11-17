Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Trump, who is due to meet with Putin and Xi, suggested the North Korean dictator could join as well.
Published:
Updated:
Ukraine’s President said Russia is receiving “dozens” of ballistic missiles a month from North Korea in what appeared to be a jab at President Trump who suggested he could meet dictator Kim Jong-un during a trilateral meeting in China.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Ukraine’s President said Russia is receiving “dozens” of ballistic missiles a month from North Korea in what appeared to be a jab at President Trump who suggested he could meet dictator Kim Jong-un during a trilateral meeting in China.
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