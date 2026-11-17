Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
At Le Poisson Rouge, beneath Bleecker Street, a seminal jazz group played their final New York date: half séance, half wake.
“The meaning of life is that it ends,” a teary-eyed Reid Anderson declared at Thursday’s final New York date on the Stop Tour that will retire the Bad Plus, one of the most influential jazz bands of the 21st century.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
“The meaning of life is that it ends,” a teary-eyed Reid Anderson declared at Thursday’s final New York date on the Stop Tour that will retire the Bad Plus, one of the most influential jazz bands of the 21st century.
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