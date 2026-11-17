Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz previously served as a top Justice Department official and chief of staff to Senator Ted Cruz.
Senator John Cornyn says it is a “bad idea” for a federal prosecutor in Texas to send threatening letters to congressional Democrats who are planning on opening investigations into President Trump and his administration. The prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, has in recent days sent several preservation-of-records requests to lawmakers, which is a routine preliminary step in a criminal investigation.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Senator John Cornyn says it is a “bad idea” for a federal prosecutor in Texas to send threatening letters to congressional Democrats who are planning on opening investigations into President Trump and his administration. The prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, has in recent days sent several preservation-of-records requests to lawmakers, which is a routine preliminary step in a criminal investigation.
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