Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Abandoning a fight too early would beget exactly the lengthening conflict the vice president says he’s against.
Published:
Updated:
Vice President Vance is railing against “forever war” in Iran — and for once we agree. A prolonged foreign conflict almost always ends badly. Regrettably that is what the 2028 presidential aspirant is advocating. President Trump wisely ended Mr. Vance’s role as top advocate of Iran appeasement. “We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. We never did. Seeking a “deal” with the mullah is a recipe for unending bloodletting.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Vice President Vance is railing against “forever war” in Iran — and for once we agree. A prolonged foreign conflict almost always ends badly. Regrettably that is what the 2028 presidential aspirant is advocating. President Trump wisely ended Mr. Vance’s role as top advocate of Iran appeasement. “We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. We never did. Seeking a “deal” with the mullah is a recipe for unending bloodletting.
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