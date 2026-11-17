Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The company founder has also agreed to answer questions from House lawmakers.
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Former Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang says he is open to returning to helm the company he founded, and says will also appear at a Congressional hearing concerning a potential breach of national security involving his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Former Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang says he is open to returning to helm the company he founded, and says will also appear at a Congressional hearing concerning a potential breach of national security involving his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
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