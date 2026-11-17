Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
With LIV Golf gone and one legend returning to the links, a once-fractured sport is starting to heal – without Phil Mickelson.
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Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he would make his return to competitive golf at next month’s Hero World Challenge, providing an early kickoff to a 2027 golf season that looks to return some stability to a sport no longer dealing with the turbulence caused by LIV Golf.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he would make his return to competitive golf at next month’s Hero World Challenge, providing an early kickoff to a 2027 golf season that looks to return some stability to a sport no longer dealing with the turbulence caused by LIV Golf.
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