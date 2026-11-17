Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The ‘institution will be fundamentally changed, and perhaps permanently’ if the high bench expands, the longtime jurist warns.
Published:
Updated:
Associate Justice Samuel Alito is warning against packing the Supreme Court, telling a conservative policy think tank on Monday that if the number of justices is augmented by Democrats, then the “institution will be fundamentally changed, and perhaps permanently” influenced by politics over law.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Associate Justice Samuel Alito is warning against packing the Supreme Court, telling a conservative policy think tank on Monday that if the number of justices is augmented by Democrats, then the “institution will be fundamentally changed, and perhaps permanently” influenced by politics over law.
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