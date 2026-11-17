Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘We don’t trust any international force, we only trust our soldiers,’ the Israeli UN ambassador says.
Published:
Updated:
Secretary General Antonio Guterres is attempting to renew the United Nations presence in Lebanon, even as America opposes it, and Israel rejects any international force presence on its northern border.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Secretary General Antonio Guterres is attempting to renew the United Nations presence in Lebanon, even as America opposes it, and Israel rejects any international force presence on its northern border.
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