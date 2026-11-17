Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Retired CIA agent Sarah Adams joined other security experts in criticizing the mayor’s plan to disband the NYPD unit that oversees mass events, though at least one former chief called the plan “smoke and mirrors.”
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to dissolve the police unit that oversees large-scale events, from terror attacks to peaceful protests, could expose New York City to a looming terror threat “three times the scale of 9/11,” according to a retired intelligence official — that is, if the plan really changes much at all.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to dissolve the police unit that oversees large-scale events, from terror attacks to peaceful protests, could expose New York City to a looming terror threat “three times the scale of 9/11,” according to a retired intelligence official — that is, if the plan really changes much at all.
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