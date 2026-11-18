Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Van Hollen has started attacking Schumer over his opposition to the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran.
Senator Chuck Schumer is insisting that there is no real threat to his leadership position from Senator Chris Van Hollen, who announced last week that he would challenge Mr. Schumer to be the next majority leader. Messrs. Schumer and Van Hollen did not speak during a closed-door luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, which marked the first time that the two were in the same room since Mr. Van Hollen jumped into the race.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Senator Chuck Schumer is insisting that there is no real threat to his leadership position from Senator Chris Van Hollen, who announced last week that he would challenge Mr. Schumer to be the next majority leader. Messrs. Schumer and Van Hollen did not speak during a closed-door luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, which marked the first time that the two were in the same room since Mr. Van Hollen jumped into the race.
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