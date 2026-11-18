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By DONALD KIRK|
The archbishop says Catholic leaders should focus on four areas where the church can be ‘construction sites of hope.’
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In the wake of Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories, the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Paul Coakley, is urging the church to get back to its “mission” and focus less on politics.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In the wake of Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories, the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Paul Coakley, is urging the church to get back to its “mission” and focus less on politics.
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