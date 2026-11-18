Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The federal government has released little information on an October raid on the Minnesota congresswoman’s Washington, D.C. home.
Published:
Updated:
The Justice Department has until Friday to provide redactions to search warrant documents related to the October raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home. That’s when a federal judge will review and unseal parts of them, but what is released is not expected to paint a full picture of the investigation.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The Justice Department has until Friday to provide redactions to search warrant documents related to the October raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home. That’s when a federal judge will review and unseal parts of them, but what is released is not expected to paint a full picture of the investigation.
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