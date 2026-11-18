Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Blue Man Group finally makes it on Broadway — but they’re not at their best.
Blue Man Group has come a long way since its days playing in downtown streets and clubs. The Blue Men, who slather cobalt paint on their faces and remain mute while performing their antics, have visited 25 countries since making their off-Broadway debut in 1991, and they currently have lucrative operations in Las Vegas and Orlando.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Blue Man Group has come a long way since its days playing in downtown streets and clubs. The Blue Men, who slather cobalt paint on their faces and remain mute while performing their antics, have visited 25 countries since making their off-Broadway debut in 1991, and they currently have lucrative operations in Las Vegas and Orlando.
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