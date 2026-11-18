Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Britain’s foreign minister, David Lammy, urges 10 Downing Street to campaign on ‘rejoining the EU.’
The slate of sanctions against eight Israeli companies and an activist group announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband of Britain Tuesday brings into focus His Majesty’s government’s escalating hostility toward the Jewish state. Mr. Miliband’s Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, reckons that the penalties amount to a “hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.” Britain’s Foreign Office claims to be “protecting the viability of a two-state solution.”
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The slate of sanctions against eight Israeli companies and an activist group announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband of Britain Tuesday brings into focus His Majesty’s government’s escalating hostility toward the Jewish state. Mr. Miliband’s Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, reckons that the penalties amount to a “hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.” Britain’s Foreign Office claims to be “protecting the viability of a two-state solution.”
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