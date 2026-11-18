The slate of sanctions against eight Israeli companies and an activist group announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband of Britain Tuesday brings into focus His Majesty’s government’s escalating hostility toward the Jewish state. Mr. Miliband’s Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, reckons that the penalties amount to a “hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.” Britain’s Foreign Office claims to be “protecting the viability of a two-state solution.”