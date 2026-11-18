Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Israeli military shared images of the magazine with the Sun, saying troops recovered it during combat against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
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The Israeli military has discovered a children’s magazine in Lebanon that glorifies Hezbollah leaders and senior Iranian figures, while teaching young readers that the only “road to Palestine” leads “through the barrel of a rifle.”
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The Israeli military has discovered a children’s magazine in Lebanon that glorifies Hezbollah leaders and senior Iranian figures, while teaching young readers that the only “road to Palestine” leads “through the barrel of a rifle.”
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