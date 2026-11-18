Earlier this year, there was a widespread narrative that AI progress had come almost to a stop, and that the economics of the industry were doomed. Models had reached the stage of diminishing returns, and for all the tens of billions you burn in training and data centers, the benefits were only marginally better than the last generation. While Western labs mess around with this, China was close behind them with open-source models that required less data center buildout and are inexpensive to run.