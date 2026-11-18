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In ‘Darkness Becomes Bright,’ Emily Ogden supplies an unconventional account of the “Tomahawk Man” that treats biography as an act of self-recognition.
‘Darkness Becomes Bright: On the Brief Life and Immortal Art of Edgar Allan Poe’
By Emily Ogden
Viking, 240 pages
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‘Darkness Becomes Bright: On the Brief Life and Immortal Art of Edgar Allan Poe’
By Emily Ogden
Viking, 240 pages
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