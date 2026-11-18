Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The sport coat with jeans is what fear looks like when it goes shopping.
Published:
Updated:
There is a man in every restaurant in America right now, and you know exactly what he is wearing. A tailored navy sport coat, nicely cut, possibly expensive. Below the hem, a pair of jeans. Below the jeans, a sneaker so white it appears to have never met the ground.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
There is a man in every restaurant in America right now, and you know exactly what he is wearing. A tailored navy sport coat, nicely cut, possibly expensive. Below the hem, a pair of jeans. Below the jeans, a sneaker so white it appears to have never met the ground.
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