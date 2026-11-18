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By DONALD KIRK|
Inaugural season is already paying dividends for GM giant heading into Las Vegas Grand Prix
When Cadillac’s Formula 1 cars roll onto the grid under the neon glow of the Las Vegas Strip this week, they will wear a striking black-and-white livery designed with a translucent effect that visually exposes the internal wiring hidden beneath the bodywork.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
When Cadillac’s Formula 1 cars roll onto the grid under the neon glow of the Las Vegas Strip this week, they will wear a striking black-and-white livery designed with a translucent effect that visually exposes the internal wiring hidden beneath the bodywork.
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