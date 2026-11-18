Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Jeffries received around 50 votes more than Speaker Nancy Pelosi did in the 2018 House leadership elections.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is one step closer to the speakership after dominating the closed-door leadership elections on Wednesday morning. The small group of Democrats who voted against Mr. Jeffries’ candidacy for leader on Wednesday says they are having “good-faith” conversations with him about the Democratic agenda.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is one step closer to the speakership after dominating the closed-door leadership elections on Wednesday morning. The small group of Democrats who voted against Mr. Jeffries’ candidacy for leader on Wednesday says they are having “good-faith” conversations with him about the Democratic agenda.
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