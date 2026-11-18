Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Bakersfield-based baker will also be subject to annual civil rights training and filings with the state.
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The Christian owner of a bakery will now provide “multipurpose” baked goods to “everyone” after reaching a settlement with California over her refusal to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple nine years ago.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The Christian owner of a bakery will now provide “multipurpose” baked goods to “everyone” after reaching a settlement with California over her refusal to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple nine years ago.
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