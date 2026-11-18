Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Just weeks before taking office, the Trump-backed Republican is brushing off defamation allegations over incendiary claims he made on the campaign trail.
Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino is facing a pair of defamation lawsuits seeking $2 million in damages, feuds with everyone from local reporters to the head of New York’s GOP, and as of this week, a public call for Republicans to boot him from the House of Representatives before he’s even sworn in.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino is facing a pair of defamation lawsuits seeking $2 million in damages, feuds with everyone from local reporters to the head of New York’s GOP, and as of this week, a public call for Republicans to boot him from the House of Representatives before he’s even sworn in.
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