Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘I don’t care about his personal relationships,’ the incoming Foreign Affairs Committee chairman told the Sun of Huang.
The incoming chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Gregory Meeks, says subpoenas are on the table for former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The incoming chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Gregory Meeks, says subpoenas are on the table for former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
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