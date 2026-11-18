Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Trump, before the parley with Xi and Putin, makes the ‘Quad’ — the United States, India, Australia, and Japan — a priority in the Indo-Pacific.
Published:
Updated:
All eyes are on Beijing and the pageantry of the trilateral summit of President Trump and the Communist Chinese and Russian comrades, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Yet it’ll pay to keep a weather eye out at another Asian gathering. Mr. Trump met yesterday with the leaders of America’s allies, India, Japan, and Australia, known as the “Quad.” Warming relations with friends is plainly part of the president’s diplomatic calculus.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
All eyes are on Beijing and the pageantry of the trilateral summit of President Trump and the Communist Chinese and Russian comrades, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Yet it’ll pay to keep a weather eye out at another Asian gathering. Mr. Trump met yesterday with the leaders of America’s allies, India, Japan, and Australia, known as the “Quad.” Warming relations with friends is plainly part of the president’s diplomatic calculus.
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