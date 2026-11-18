Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The administration pulled one nomination while a GOP senator blocked a vote on a second nominee after raising concerns about his role in new vaccine guidance issued by the CDC.
Two of President Trump’s nominees to fill top spots in medical and science fields won’t be moving forward after the White House pulled one after facing Republican backlash and a key senator refused to hold a vote on the other.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Two of President Trump’s nominees to fill top spots in medical and science fields won’t be moving forward after the White House pulled one after facing Republican backlash and a key senator refused to hold a vote on the other.
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