Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Muse parts with Thiebaud portrait and O’Keeffe painting found in closet as Christie’s fall auction is full of stories.
Published:
Updated:
A rare Wassily Kandinsky painting from his early Bauhaus period was sold for a record-setting $85.78 million at Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale on Tuesday. But another lot told a better story. A woman sold her own portrait.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A rare Wassily Kandinsky painting from his early Bauhaus period was sold for a record-setting $85.78 million at Christie’s 20th Century Evening Sale on Tuesday. But another lot told a better story. A woman sold her own portrait.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime