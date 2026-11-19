Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Christopher Fitzgerald finds dark comedy, regret, and unexpected tenderness in Conor McPherson’s ‘The Good Thief.’
If you follow musical theater, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard about Christopher Fitzgerald’s often delightfully comedic performances in Broadway productions of “Company,” “Spamalot,” and “Finian’s Rainbow,” to name just a few shows. But his latest project finds Mr. Fitzgerald, who last appeared on the New York stage in a starry revival of Noël Coward’s “Fallen Angels,” in more intimate and much darker territory.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
If you follow musical theater, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard about Christopher Fitzgerald’s often delightfully comedic performances in Broadway productions of “Company,” “Spamalot,” and “Finian’s Rainbow,” to name just a few shows. But his latest project finds Mr. Fitzgerald, who last appeared on the New York stage in a starry revival of Noël Coward’s “Fallen Angels,” in more intimate and much darker territory.
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