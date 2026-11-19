If you follow musical theater, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard about Christopher Fitzgerald’s often delightfully comedic performances in Broadway productions of “Company,” “Spamalot,” and “Finian’s Rainbow,” to name just a few shows. But his latest project finds Mr. Fitzgerald, who last appeared on the New York stage in a starry revival of Noël Coward’s “Fallen Angels,” in more intimate and much darker territory.