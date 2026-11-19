Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Emme Parsons’s extra-long Yoyo belt, $125 in black with a silver buckle, adds personality without forcing a change in style.
Dressing well is surprisingly difficult — and being into buying clothes, and into fashion, doesn’t help. Many people don’t have a clue how to dress stylishly but will throw on any number of new, bright, flashy, expensive garments, thinking it makes them look good.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Dressing well is surprisingly difficult — and being into buying clothes, and into fashion, doesn’t help. Many people don’t have a clue how to dress stylishly but will throw on any number of new, bright, flashy, expensive garments, thinking it makes them look good.
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