Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Anthropologist Dr. Erica Lehrer delivered a lecture titled “Do We Need to Decolonize Holocaust Museums?”
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Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican of Pennsylvania, took his complaints over a controversial lecture directly to the top of Pennsylvania State University, saying Wednesday he spoke with Penn State’s president to protest a Tuesday night talk about the supposed need to “decolonize” Holocaust museums.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican of Pennsylvania, took his complaints over a controversial lecture directly to the top of Pennsylvania State University, saying Wednesday he spoke with Penn State’s president to protest a Tuesday night talk about the supposed need to “decolonize” Holocaust museums.
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