Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The world’s richest man says he is ‘certainly’ not committed to ‘blind adherence’ to the GOP.
Published:
Updated:
Elon Musk says he is “not MAGA” and not in favor of “blind adherence” to the GOP, just two weeks after the party he backed to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in the midterms was routed. Mr. Musk says he feels “foolish” for spending the amount of money that he did.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Elon Musk says he is “not MAGA” and not in favor of “blind adherence” to the GOP, just two weeks after the party he backed to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in the midterms was routed. Mr. Musk says he feels “foolish” for spending the amount of money that he did.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime