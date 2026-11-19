Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Meloni’s strategy echoes Reagan’s ‘Morning in America.’
Some electoral wickedness this way comes — unless Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embarks on a Sunrise-at-Mezzogiorno strategy to win in 2027 yet another term at Palazzo Chigi.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Some electoral wickedness this way comes — unless Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embarks on a Sunrise-at-Mezzogiorno strategy to win in 2027 yet another term at Palazzo Chigi.
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