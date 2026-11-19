Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
An all-star cast can’t save a movie that offers little beyond psychological pressure, torture, and beatings.
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If you’re a truly devout Christian in a movie, it seems one of the holiest and most soul-nourishing things you can do is to be tortured by ruthless authority figures.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
If you’re a truly devout Christian in a movie, it seems one of the holiest and most soul-nourishing things you can do is to be tortured by ruthless authority figures.
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