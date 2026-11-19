Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
A new report arrives as two rival studies put single-payer at $1 trillion in yearly savings or $47.4 trillion in new federal spending.
As the Medicare for All debate roars back to life in the United States following Democratic victories in the midterm election, Canada’s “single-payer,” or government-managed insurance program, is showing new strains as patients are now waiting a half-year or more to start treatment following an initial primary care visit that leads to a specialist referral.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
As the Medicare for All debate roars back to life in the United States following Democratic victories in the midterm election, Canada’s “single-payer,” or government-managed insurance program, is showing new strains as patients are now waiting a half-year or more to start treatment following an initial primary care visit that leads to a specialist referral.
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