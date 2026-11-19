Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Both conservative legal scholars are appealing professional punishment.
Published:
Updated:
The embattled law professor Amy Wax made her case against the University of Pennsylvania this week in oral arguments before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Her champion was another besieged lawyer — John Eastman.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The embattled law professor Amy Wax made her case against the University of Pennsylvania this week in oral arguments before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Her champion was another besieged lawyer — John Eastman.
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