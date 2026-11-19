Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Duke of Sussex also issued veiled criticisms of President Trump’s handling of the grinding conflict.
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LONDON — Harry, Duke of Sussex, has declared that he would rejoin Britain’s army to join Ukraine’s fight against Russia if the conflict gets to that. The pledge is a laconic reminder that some of the prodigal prince’s defining years were spent bearing arms as a warrior for Britain.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
LONDON — Harry, Duke of Sussex, has declared that he would rejoin Britain’s army to join Ukraine’s fight against Russia if the conflict gets to that. The pledge is a laconic reminder that some of the prodigal prince’s defining years were spent bearing arms as a warrior for Britain.
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