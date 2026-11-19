Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Israeli authorities issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in a specific area in central Gaza ahead of the operation.
The Israeli military announced that it launched an operation across the “Yellow Line” in Gaza to dismantle a Hamas tunnel.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The Israeli military announced that it launched an operation across the “Yellow Line” in Gaza to dismantle a Hamas tunnel.
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