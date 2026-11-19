Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The academy plans to open its doors for up to 4,000 cadets starting in the fall of 2031.
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Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada are among 25 states that have submitted proposals to host a service academy for the US Space Force.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada are among 25 states that have submitted proposals to host a service academy for the US Space Force.
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