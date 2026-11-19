Defining genocide down, the International Court of Justice cheapens the already dubious notion of global justice. In a precedent, the Hague-based court today ruled that Myanmar is guilty of committing the crime of genocide. In their ruling, nine of the court’s 15 judges watered down the genocide convention’s definition of the crime, and even its own precedents. Moreover, the judgment against the Burmese junta was but an ICJ prelude for a future ruling that would accuse Israel of genocide.