Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The International Court of Justice cheapens the already dubious notion of global justice.
Published:
Updated:
Defining genocide down, the International Court of Justice cheapens the already dubious notion of global justice. In a precedent, the Hague-based court today ruled that Myanmar is guilty of committing the crime of genocide. In their ruling, nine of the court’s 15 judges watered down the genocide convention’s definition of the crime, and even its own precedents. Moreover, the judgment against the Burmese junta was but an ICJ prelude for a future ruling that would accuse Israel of genocide.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Defining genocide down, the International Court of Justice cheapens the already dubious notion of global justice. In a precedent, the Hague-based court today ruled that Myanmar is guilty of committing the crime of genocide. In their ruling, nine of the court’s 15 judges watered down the genocide convention’s definition of the crime, and even its own precedents. Moreover, the judgment against the Burmese junta was but an ICJ prelude for a future ruling that would accuse Israel of genocide.
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