Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘It is hard to think of any American who has served his nation for so long and in such significant ways,’ Walter Stahr reckons in a new biography.
In 1913, during William Howard Taft’s last weeks as president, a bill to use literacy tests to ban “undesirable” immigrants came to his desk. A senator explained the bill: Immigrants included many “thugs, desperados … anarchists and criminals.” Sound familiar?
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In 1913, during William Howard Taft’s last weeks as president, a bill to use literacy tests to ban “undesirable” immigrants came to his desk. A senator explained the bill: Immigrants included many “thugs, desperados … anarchists and criminals.” Sound familiar?
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