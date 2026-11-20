Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Donating to the political machine behind the hardline left is “the best deal in town,” according to the mayor.
Published:
Updated:
The season of giving is upon us, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani is ready to play Sarah McLachlan to the poor, deprived politicians of the Democratic Socialists of America. Hizzoner is officially seeking donation dollars to fund the political machine that drove his rise along with that of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her incoming associates.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The season of giving is upon us, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani is ready to play Sarah McLachlan to the poor, deprived politicians of the Democratic Socialists of America. Hizzoner is officially seeking donation dollars to fund the political machine that drove his rise along with that of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her incoming associates.
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