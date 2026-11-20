Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
We have entrepreneurs to thank for turning the American economy into a great wealth machine.
Senator Bernie Sanders wants to tax billionaires out of existence. Thanks to Mr. Sanders, and other socialists of his stripe, many ordinary Americans now think that, because of billionaires, they are not getting their fair share of the increase in wealth that this country has experienced in the last half-century.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Senator Bernie Sanders wants to tax billionaires out of existence. Thanks to Mr. Sanders, and other socialists of his stripe, many ordinary Americans now think that, because of billionaires, they are not getting their fair share of the increase in wealth that this country has experienced in the last half-century.
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