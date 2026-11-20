Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Museum of the Moving Image celebrates a storied Hollywood dynasty, with a detour into the world of Lucy and Desi.
The oddest film on the docket of the ongoing retrospective at the Museum of the Moving Image, “The Minnellis,” is likely “The Long, Long Trailer” from 1954. Directed by Vincente Minnelli, the film is one of three pictures that featured both Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz; it was also a picture that benefited most from the popularity of their hit sitcom, “I Love Lucy.”
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The oddest film on the docket of the ongoing retrospective at the Museum of the Moving Image, “The Minnellis,” is likely “The Long, Long Trailer” from 1954. Directed by Vincente Minnelli, the film is one of three pictures that featured both Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz; it was also a picture that benefited most from the popularity of their hit sitcom, “I Love Lucy.”
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