Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Slotkin says she believes this is a moment for Democrats best described as ‘Team Fight versus Team Flight.’
Senator Elissa Slotkin, a moderate lawmaker from Michigan, will support Senator Chris Van Hollen in his bid to unseat Senator Chuck Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats, she announced Thursday night.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Senator Elissa Slotkin, a moderate lawmaker from Michigan, will support Senator Chris Van Hollen in his bid to unseat Senator Chuck Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats, she announced Thursday night.
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