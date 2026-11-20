“Foolish” is how the world’s richest upright walking biped, Elon Musk, feels after dropping on the midterm elections some 474 million spondulix. That, the PBS reckons, would be “roughly equivalent to someone on a $100,000 annual salary saving every penny for 4,400 years.” That might sound like big money but it’s not in terms of outlays ponied up for the GOP and various PACs since Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.