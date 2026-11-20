Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
A new survey discloses that voters set to pick the party’s nominee in 2028 are well-disposed toward the Jewish state.
Chicken Little, call your office. That’s our response to the report in Axios of a poll disclosing that “Republican voters in four early 2028 primary states have favorable views of Israel by wide margins and have negative opinions of three leading right-wing critics of the Jewish state.” The survey, by a GOP consulting group for the Combat Antisemitism Movement, gives some ballast to the belief that the sky is not falling in respect of Israel’s image on the right.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Chicken Little, call your office. That’s our response to the report in Axios of a poll disclosing that “Republican voters in four early 2028 primary states have favorable views of Israel by wide margins and have negative opinions of three leading right-wing critics of the Jewish state.” The survey, by a GOP consulting group for the Combat Antisemitism Movement, gives some ballast to the belief that the sky is not falling in respect of Israel’s image on the right.
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