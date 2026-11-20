Chicken Little, call your office. That’s our response to the report in Axios of a poll disclosing that “Republican voters in four early 2028 primary states have favorable views of Israel by wide margins and have negative opinions of three leading right-wing critics of the Jewish state.” The survey, by a GOP consulting group for the Combat Antisemitism Movement, gives some ballast to the belief that the sky is not falling in respect of Israel’s image on the right.