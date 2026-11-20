Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The two runners are $590 and the boot is $850 on November 17. They won’t be comfortable, but they’re an honest embrace of a cool look.
Sneakers began as on-court or on-track performance footwear, and because of this, despite their dominant use as an everyday walking shoe, every company tries to sell its new technology, foam, or style as having some great athletic benefit. On divides its sneakers into specific performance categories and purposes, and instructs its employees to sell only to those seeking the specific forms and purposes, yet I’ve never seen a runner in a pair; and Hoka frames its layered foam chunky soles as a way to help runners go farther, faster, when the reality is that people buy them wanting soft cushioning under their soles.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Sneakers began as on-court or on-track performance footwear, and because of this, despite their dominant use as an everyday walking shoe, every company tries to sell its new technology, foam, or style as having some great athletic benefit. On divides its sneakers into specific performance categories and purposes, and instructs its employees to sell only to those seeking the specific forms and purposes, yet I’ve never seen a runner in a pair; and Hoka frames its layered foam chunky soles as a way to help runners go farther, faster, when the reality is that people buy them wanting soft cushioning under their soles.
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