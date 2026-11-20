Sneakers began as on-court or on-track performance footwear, and because of this, despite their dominant use as an everyday walking shoe, every company tries to sell its new technology, foam, or style as having some great athletic benefit. On divides its sneakers into specific performance categories and purposes, and instructs its employees to sell only to those seeking the specific forms and purposes, yet I’ve never seen a runner in a pair; and Hoka frames its layered foam chunky soles as a way to help runners go farther, faster, when the reality is that people buy them wanting soft cushioning under their soles.