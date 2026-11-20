Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Department of Education says there are disturbing allegations against the district, including a teacher displaying a Hamas symbol used to mark targets for murder.
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The Trump administration is reopening an investigation into the Philadelphia School District “based on credible reports” that it is fostering a hostile and unsafe learning environment for Jewish students, and failed to comply with a 2-year-old agreement with the department’s Office for Civil Rights to remedy the issue.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The Trump administration is reopening an investigation into the Philadelphia School District “based on credible reports” that it is fostering a hostile and unsafe learning environment for Jewish students, and failed to comply with a 2-year-old agreement with the department’s Office for Civil Rights to remedy the issue.
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