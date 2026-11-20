Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The runners want their own professional division that offers the same prizes available to athletes who identify as male or female.
A group of nonbinary runners is taking the city of Philadelphia to court, arguing that their exclusion from the professional division of the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend is discriminatory and deprives them of the chance to win larger prizes and gain greater prestige.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A group of nonbinary runners is taking the city of Philadelphia to court, arguing that their exclusion from the professional division of the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend is discriminatory and deprives them of the chance to win larger prizes and gain greater prestige.
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