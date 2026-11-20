Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘How to Rob a Bank’ squanders its timely premise on noise, clichés, and empty provocation.
Ask a Zoomer who their hero is, and there’s a good chance they mention Luigi Mangione. Around 40% approve of his alleged politically motivated murder of a health insurance executive. Ask them what they want to be when they grow up, and they’ll probably say “influencer;” 57% say it’s their career aspiration. Fully disillusioned with the American Dream, Gen-Z seeks to either effortlessly bypass the path to success or burn things down entirely.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Ask a Zoomer who their hero is, and there’s a good chance they mention Luigi Mangione. Around 40% approve of his alleged politically motivated murder of a health insurance executive. Ask them what they want to be when they grow up, and they’ll probably say “influencer;” 57% say it’s their career aspiration. Fully disillusioned with the American Dream, Gen-Z seeks to either effortlessly bypass the path to success or burn things down entirely.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime